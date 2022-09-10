2 people shot in Vero Beach, shooting suspect in custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A couple was shot early Saturday morning in Vero Beach and the shooting suspect is in custody.

At around 4 a.m., a woman who works at the Parc24 Office complex was walking to her car with her boyfriend.

The couple say a white man, later identified as Aaron Paul Bishop, 61, pulled up to the parking lot and shot at them.

Both victims were taken to Lawnwood Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman remains at the hospital in stable condition and her boyfriend has already been released.

According to Vero Beach Police, Bishop has a lengthy criminal history filled with misdemeanor and traffic violations.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
Florida homeowners hit with higher insurance costs as property values rise
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting
Floridians driving older cars for longer periods of time due to high car prices
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother

Latest News

Delray Beach hosts tree giveaway, resource fair event for residents
Candlelight vigil held for beloved father, baseball coach
City of West Palm Beach looks into reducing millage rates on property taxes
Florida National Guard to be deployed to state prisons