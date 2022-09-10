Delray Beach hosts tree giveaway, resource fair event for residents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, will host a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.

The event is being held at Pompey Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

During the resource fair, residents can learn more about the services available to them.

The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, will host a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.

In order to receive a free tree, residents must be able to prove they live within the city limits of Delray Beach.

Offered at the giveaway will be several kinds of trees including guava, gumbo limbo, live oak, slash pine, and many more.

Residents are limited to two trees per household.

There are 250 trees in total.

The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, will host a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.

They will be given out on a first come first served basis.

At the city event, there will also be food trucks and raffle prizes.

