Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to felony charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.

Court documents say Woods knocked a Capitol Police officer off her feet and later that day tackled a member of the news media trying to leave a disturbance.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.

