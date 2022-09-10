Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man.

Police responded to the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace in reference to the man at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a fight Friday night at the house with individuals he knew.

He was found unresponsive Saturday morning inside the house by those known individuals and they called 911.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews responded and pronounced him deceased.

All involved individuals have been identified and detectives from the Port St. Lucie Police Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the community.

