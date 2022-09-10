Missing 5-year-old boy last seen in West Palm Beach

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Dahud Joiletcucer.

He was last seen in the 1800 block of Wood Glen Circle in West Palm Beach.

He is described as Black, approximately 3' tall, weighing 45 lbs. and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white sweatshirt and gray pants.

If you see Dahud Joiletcucer, contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000 or call 911.

Scripps Only Content 2022