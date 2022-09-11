5-year-old boy with autism found dead in waterway near home
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found dead near West Palm Beach.
Dahud Jolicoeur was found dead in a waterway about a block away from his home on Wood Glen Circle, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday night.
She said the boy had autism, was non-verbal and couldn't swim.
Deputies searched the area and nearby bodies of water for Dahud, who disappeared about 5 p.m. His body was found several hours later.
