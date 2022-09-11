5-year-old boy with autism found dead in waterway near home

A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found dead near West Palm Beach.

Dahud Jolicoeur was found dead in a waterway about a block away from his home on Wood Glen Circle, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday night.

She said the boy had autism, was non-verbal and couldn't swim.

Deputies searched the area and nearby bodies of water for Dahud, who disappeared about 5 p.m. His body was found several hours later.

