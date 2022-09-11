St. Lucie County Fire District hosts stair climbing ceremony

The St. Lucie County Fire District was one of many to hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday.

Firefighters from the Combat Challenge Team climbed 110 flights of stairs, the highest point firefighters reached inside the World Trade Center.

110 flights of stairs is equivalent to 2,200 steps.

343 NYFD firefighters died during the 9/11 attacks.

“The fact that they went into that building knowing that there was a 99% chance that they were going to lose their lives, they didn't hesitate, said firefighter paramedic Brian Riebe. “They ran in there. They saved thousands of lives and there was no hesitation.”

Following the stair climb was a moment of silence.

The public was also invited to participate in a separate stair climb and/or walk around the safety complex.

Scripps Only Content 2022