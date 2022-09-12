Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County.
The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.
RELATED: Aldi goes upscale, sheds dollar store image
The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi products. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The company said the Boca Raton location is part of its aggressive expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
Aldi has 2,200 stores in 38 states, including 201 locations in Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2022