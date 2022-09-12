Florida first responders begin receiving $1,000 bonuses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the second year in a row, first responders in Florida on Monday started receiving $1,000 bonuses checks from the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis presented a handful of checks during a news conference in Jacksonville and said nearly 100,000 first responders in the Sunshine State will get a bonus check over the coming weeks "for a job well done."

"In all ways it's a tough job, but particularly since COVID, needing to flex and put yourselves out there," DeSantis said.

WATCH: Florida's governor speaks about first responder bonus checks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces bonuses for first responders

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature allotted $100 million from the state's new budget to give every sworn law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic, and emergency medical technician in Florida a $1,000 bonus.

DeSantis on Monday said any first responder employed by any level of local government as of May 1 is eligible for the bonuses.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Health leaders warn Port St. Lucie residents of air quality due to mulch fire
5-year-old boy with autism found dead in waterway near home
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
Concerns grow in Loxahatchee neighborhood following escape of horse
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting

Latest News

Support group for restaurant workers struggling with sobriety comes to West Palm
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
Study: Florida among top 3 states receiving most robocalls
St. Lucie County administrator Howard Tipton leaving job