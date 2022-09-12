Former middle school teacher sentenced to 3 years in prison

A former middle school teacher in Jupiter was sentenced Monday for a sex crime following his arrest earlier this year.

As part of a guilty plea deal, a judge sentenced Daniel Norment to three years behind bars followed by four years of probation.

He was previously a math teacher at Independence Middle school in Jupiter.

According to his arrest report, Norment was the victim's teacher when she was in eighth grade at Independence Middle School, and she would come to visit the school when she moved into high school.

The report said during one of those visits Norment was accused of leading the 16-year-old victim into a classroom closet and having sex with her.

The Palm Beach County School District released the following statement:

"Mr. Norment's employment with the school district ended on July 1, 2022. As part of his sentencing, he will also be surrendering his teaching license to the Florida Department of Education."

The victim filed a lawsuit against the school district in August.

