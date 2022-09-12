Man arrested for video voyeurism, filmed women in restroom, investigators say

A man accused of video recording women inside a public restroom at a popular Palm Beach County beach is now behind bars.

Investigators say Nicholas Blais, 41, hid inside a restroom stall and waited for women to come in so he could record them.

The particular incident that led to his arrest happened in April at Lake Worth Beach inside the public restroom near the popular restaurant Benny’s on the Beach.

According to the arrest report, the victim and her sister went to use the restroom and once inside the stall, the victim said she saw someone holding up a cell phone and realized she was being recorded.

She yelled out to her sister and threatened to call police.

That's when investigators say Blais stood in front of the door and begged them not to report him, stating that he has a problem.

The victim said she made the suspect delete the videos and noticed he had pictures of other women in on his phone. Once he left her area, she called 911.

Detectives were able to link Blais to the crime using information from his Facebook photos matching his location to Lake Worth Beach.

Blais was charged with video voyeurism.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) believes there are other victims.

Nicholas Blais

If you recognize him, you’re urged to contact PBSO.

Blais lives from Maine, where he’s been accused of exposing himself to a woman, and was in South Florida on vacation.

He also has a criminal history of domestic violence and sexual assault charges.

