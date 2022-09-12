Missing Child Alert issued for infant in Delray Beach
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delray Beach Police Department is searching for an infant who has been missing since Sunday.
Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen near Sinton Ave. and SW 4th st.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the baby boy may be traveling with 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus.
DeJesus is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800 or 911.
