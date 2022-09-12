Study: Florida among top 3 states receiving most robocalls

A new study by the RoboKiller app listed Florida as one of the top three states that have received the most robocalls so far in 2022.

The app, which eliminates robocalls and robotexts, projects that Americans will receive 147 billion robotexts in 2022 with an estimated $59 million in losses to spam calls this year.

RoboKiller also projects that robocalls will jump 19% by the end of the year.

"Scammers are very smart, and they're always looking for the next way to steal from us over the phone," Giulia Porter, vice president of marketing for RoboKiller, said.

🚨 August 2022 spam totals: 7.4 billion robocalls (⬆️12% from July), 10.8 billion robotexts (⬇️9% from July). Full details & analysis ➡️ https://t.co/XQjlDO5Nc4 — RoboKiller (@robokiller) September 2, 2022

RELATED: RoboKiller helps you get revenge on callers

The study found that Texas, California and Florida are the most robocalled states.

RoboKiller also said that the top robocalled scam in 2022 is vehicle warranty.

Cricket is the carrier network most targeted for spam calls, and brand imposter scams targeted Amazon the most for spam calls and texts.

"So far, Americans have lost about $40 billon to spam calls and texts," Porter said. "Based on the trajectory from now until the end of the year, we think that’s going to equal about $90 billion in total losses to these phone scams."

WPTV reported in June, according to data from TextKiller, that Floridians received 594 million spam texts in May.

RoboKiller reminds consumers to avoid responding to texts or phone calls from numbers they don't know. Also, when it comes to text messages, never click any links.

"Of course, we always recommend having a call and text blocker app, like Robokiller, that can prevent these calls and texts from reaching you in the first place," Porter said. "It's very hard, as you know without a blocker app, to stop these calls."

Scripps Only Content 2022