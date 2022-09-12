Support group for restaurant workers struggling with sobriety comes to West Palm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction has launched a West Palm Beach chapter September.

Ben’s Friends held its first meeting Monday morning at Palm Beach Meats. The chapter is led by Jennifer Brock, Emerson Frisbie, and Eric San Pedro—longtime members of the food and beverage industry that have found sobriety in recent years.

“I know from my own experience within recovery that having a community you can relate to, that speaks the same language, is really crucial for maintaining sobriety,” said San Pedro, the owner of Palm Beach Meats. “So, when they approached me about this concept, it was sort of a no-brainer.”

Meetings will be held every Monday at Palm Beach Meats from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ben’s Friends was founded in 2016 by Charleston, SC-based restaurateurs Steve Palmer and Mickey Bakst in honor of Ben Murray, a chef and colleague who took his own life after struggling with alcoholism.

To learn more about the organization and meeting details, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Health leaders warn Port St. Lucie residents of air quality due to mulch fire
5-year-old boy with autism found dead in waterway near home
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
Concerns grow in Loxahatchee neighborhood following escape of horse
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting

Latest News

Florida first responders begin receiving $1,000 bonuses
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
Study: Florida among top 3 states receiving most robocalls
St. Lucie County administrator Howard Tipton leaving job