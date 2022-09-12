Vehicles torched after fire breaks out at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Several cars went up in flames after a fire broke out in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire just before 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

The NBC affiliate in Miami spoke to one of the owners of the cars that were destroyed.

Scott Dellorfano, whose Mercedes was torched, was told by police that someone left a hot grill under a car, which then spread to other vehicles.

NBC Miami reported that eight vehicles were destroyed by the blaze.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

