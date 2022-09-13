Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Sept. 6 at the Kohl’s in the 8700 block of Southern Boulevard.

According to deputies, the unidentified man held a red iPhone underneath the dressing room stall door for several minutes to film a woman as she tried on clothes. Once noticed, the man left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

