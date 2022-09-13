Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Sept. 6 at the Kohl’s in the 8700 block of Southern Boulevard.

Man arrested for video voyeurism, filmed women in Lake Worth Beach restroom, investigators say

According to deputies, the unidentified man held a red iPhone underneath the dressing room stall door for several minutes to film a woman as she tried on clothes. Once noticed, the man left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight to Florida
Health leaders warn Port St. Lucie residents of air quality due to mulch fire
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Florida first responders begin receiving $1,000 bonuses

Latest News

Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
Report: 'Significant' increase in antisemitism in Florida
Peace, love, and Woodstock party at Elliott Museum in Stuart Thursday
St. Lucie Fire Chief: Mulch fire will burn for at least one more week