Palm Beach County commissioners approve $10M housing package

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Palm Beach County just got a $10 million boost to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

It was one of the items county commissioners addressed in their Tuesday meeting.

The money comes from a state program that helps low-income families with dollars needed to buy a home or make much-needed repairs.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

Commissioners were unanimous in approving the $10 million package but finding partners to implement the funds has been a challenge.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino discusses the new financial package for residents needing housing help.

"There aren't people coming here and asking us for our dollars, so I know that we have a housing bond on the agenda in November," Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino said. "We have money to give out today. These programs are necessary today. A housing bond doesn't put a single unit in the ground for two to three years. The problem is today. We have dollars today. We need people to come and take those dollars. Come and bring us programs that we can invest in."

RELATED: County-by-county resources for renters facing eviction

The state funds will be dispersed over the next three years.

The money also offers rental assistance and can help keep families from foreclosing on their homes.

