Peace, love, and Woodstock party at Elliott Museum in Stuart Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Peace, love, and Woodstock! It’s a blast from the past.

The Elliott Museum on Hutchinson Island in Stuart is hosting a totally groooooovy party Thursday night that won't be a bummer.

There will be music, dancing, costumes, and food.

The fun gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 before the event at $25 at the gate.

