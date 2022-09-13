Peace, love, and Woodstock party at Elliott Museum in Stuart Thursday
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Peace, love, and Woodstock! It’s a blast from the past.
The Elliott Museum on Hutchinson Island in Stuart is hosting a totally groooooovy party Thursday night that won't be a bummer.
There will be music, dancing, costumes, and food.
The fun gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 before the event at $25 at the gate.
Scripps Only Content 2022