'Rural Lifestyle' plan in Martin County causes controversy

It has been the talk of Martin County for months: a new zoning designation that would allow for development in traditionally rural areas.

Signs of discontent again greeted those entering the Martin County Commission chambers Tuesday.

"A thousand people would be sitting in there if they could," said resident Gretchen Hurchalla.

Hurchalla, petition in hand, was among those against the proposed "Rural Lifestyle" amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

"We’re not ready for these changes to the boundary. We’re not ready for changes to the comp plan," Hurchalla said.

The revised Rural Lifestyle plan before commissioners focuses on 12,000 acres next to the existing urban service districts that would be opened for development, far less than originally discussed.

"That transition area is dealt with in a way that maintains Martin County’s quality of life," said Morris Crady, a land planner.

The first development that would fall under the proposed plan is Atlantic Fields, west of Hobe Sound.

317 multi-million-dollar homes and a golf course for would be built on a portion of the 1,500 acres that’s currently the Hobe Sound Polo Club.

Beyond the potential $20 million in annual tax revenue, the developers would donate an equestrian facility to Atlantic Ridge State Park and provide more public access, along with restoring wetlands, and placing the Becker family’s 800-acre tree farm into a permanent agricultural easement.

"As with the previous public hearings, there were those who spoke in favor of the proposal.

"The benefit to Martin County far outweighs any detriment," said realtor Andy Spears.

And those who spoke against it.

"All I’m asking you to do is save Martin County from this horror," said resident. Jackie Trancynger.

Former County Administrator Taryn Kryzda took a side, telling commissioners that it’s not attainable to keep the millage rate steady unless you continue to have development.

"With this one development, the potential to provide ad valorem taxes in the realm of at least 10% of the county’s overall tax base and requiring little of the county services is a win for me," Kryzda said.

Scripps Only Content 2022