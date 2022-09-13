'Rural Lifestyle' plan passes in Martin County

A controversial new zoning designation was approved by Martin County commissioners.

After a full day of public hearings and comments, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the "rural lifestyle" zoning designation.

It would allow development on about 12,000 acres adjacent to the current urban services boundary.

This was a drastically scaled-down version of the initial proposal, which critics feared would have allowed for more intense development westward.

"We are encasing, protecting the urban service boundary by applying this to the way they’ve done it at this point," said Martin County Commissioner Harold Jenkins.

The first development that would fall under the new zoning is a 317 multi-million dollar home plan called Atlantic Fields west of Hobe Sound.

Supporters noted the potential for $20 million in annual tax revenue and added public access to Atlantic Ridge State Park.

