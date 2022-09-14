Boil water advisory issued for Palm City after water main break

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County Utilities issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening for Palm City residents after a water main break.

Crews are working to repair the break but did not specify where it occurred.

As a precautionary measure — once the water has been restored — officials said impacted residents and businesses should boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth or washing dishes for the next 48 hours.

The utility department will be flushing and performing bacterial analysis of the city water.

Officials said the boil water notice will be rescinded after two consecutive days of satisfactory results.

Residents are urged to call the utility department at (772) 221-1434 if they have questions.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Tropical Depression Seven forms, likely to strengthen into Fiona
Adam Sandler, a cast member in the Netflix film "Hustle," poses at the premiere of the film,...
Adam Sandler to perform at Seminole Hard Rock, 3 other Florida stops
'Rural Lifestyle' plan passes in Martin County

Latest News

Recall effort in Riviera Beach stalls; Ballots deemed invalid
West Palm Beach renter gets air conditioner fixed after contacting Contact 5
Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked
Hollani Davis is back! And we're discussing the topics of the day on Fox 29 Pulse.
Pulse Fox 29 - Sept. 14, 2022