Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly shooting in South Bay

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 26-year-old man is behind bars following a fatal shooting in South Bay.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest Lee King, 26, less than a week after a shooting that killed Manuel Segura.

According to deputies, further investigation connected King to the deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 9.

King has been booked into the Western Detention Center. He faces several charges, including homicide, possession of weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and destroying evidence.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Adam Sandler, a cast member in the Netflix film "Hustle," poses at the premiere of the film,...
Adam Sandler to perform at Seminole Hard Rock, 3 other Florida stops
Tropical Depression Seven forms, but long-range impacts uncertain
‘Rural Lifestyle’ plan passes in Martin County

Latest News

Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach truck
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is sworn in during the penalty phase...
Defense abruptly rests in Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
Tropical Depression Seven forms, but long-range impacts uncertain