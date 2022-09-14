Family seeks answers after daughter killed by gunfire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nearly three months after losing her daughter to gun violence, April Jackson is still pushing for answers.

"It’s unnecessary and you took away a beautiful spirit," Jackson said.

On June 27, 2022, after midnight, Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot and killed while sleeping at her boyfriend's house on Ocean Breeze Circle in Boynton Beach.

Iyani's mother said someone walked up and fired several rounds inside the home and then left. Iyani suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

"She happened to be the one that had her life taken away that day," said Jackson.

Iyani was a recent graduate of Atlantic High School and had plans to start a career in real estate. She was also the mother of a newborn.

"When she died, the baby was about three to four weeks old, so now the baby is two months old," said Zikoia Jackson, Iyani's sister. "Iyani was very beautiful, very smart. She was very much like a germophobic, so she was very neat, actually the neatest sister out of all of us."

Iyani's family says she wasn't the intended target and investigators still don't have a motive. They're hoping anyone with information will come forward to help bring them closer to justice.

"If anybody has a heart, if anybody knows anything that had to do with this crime, report it to the authorities," said Iyani's mother.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Iyani's family is offering a separate reward of $10,000.

Investigators with Boynton Beach Police urge anyone with information to call Detective Whitefield at 561-742-6169 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-452-TIPS.

