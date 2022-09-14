Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner.

The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie.

Flavor Palm Beach is running this month with deals on dining as well.

“We are thrilled to help increase dining for the outstanding restaurants on the Treasure Coast,” said Flavor Martin County’s CEO Kerri Paizzi. “Martin County’s culinary scene has been growing, and we are excited to showcase what this slice of paradise has to offer.”

