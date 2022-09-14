Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach truck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway.

Police and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, where a mangled bicycle could be seen underneath a city of Delray Beach truck.

The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard were shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least three hours while police conducted their investigation.

