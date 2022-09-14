Police investigating crash involving bicyclist and City of Delray Beach truck

Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning.

The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway. Delray Beach police are investigating a vehicle/pedestrian crash. Linton Blvd. will be shut for at least 3-hours. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/gRGpaNcGNK — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) September 14, 2022

The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway.

Police and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, where a mangled bicycle could be seen underneath a City of Delray Beach truck.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least three hours while police investigate.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

