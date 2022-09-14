Police investigating crash involving bicyclist and City of Delray Beach truck
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning.
The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway.
Police and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, where a mangled bicycle could be seen underneath a City of Delray Beach truck.
Authorities said the westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least three hours while police investigate.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
