Port St. Lucie man who sexually abused child sentenced to 30 years in prison

A Port St. Lucie man who sexually abused a non-verbal autistic child from 2018 to 2019 has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Earlier this year, Ethan Alexander Concepcion, 24, pleaded guilty in West Palm Beach federal court to production of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned about Concepcion's abuse of the child in January 2022 when they were contacted by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) in Australia.

QPS reported to HSI that they had prosecuted a person in Australia who received by email approximately two dozen child sex abuse images and videos from someone using an IP address located in Greenacres.

Metadata from the images revealed that Concepcion likely abused the child on at least four occasions from March 2018 to January 2019.

The child was 5-6 years old at the time.

Agents traced the IP address to Concepcion's home. He confessed to abusing the child on March 10, 2022.

