Tropical Depression Seven forms, but long-range impacts uncertain

Tropical Depression Seven formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean, but it's uncertain if the system will ever be a threat to Florida or the U.S. east coast.

According to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the depression is located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles and is moving west, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

Tropical Depression 7 has formed, here’s the latest forecast track. pic.twitter.com/4NFalhhiOV — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) September 14, 2022

The NHC said the depression is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, then be near the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

The system is expected to further strengthen into a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday. If that happens, the storm will get the name Fiona.

According to the latest forecast track, the storm will likely weaken back to a depression once it passes over Hispaniola on Monday, before turning to the north and northeast.

"Some models curve it out to sea. Some just really weaken it," said WPTV First Alert meteorologist Steve Villanueva.

Tropical Depression Seven, 11 a.m., Sept. 14, 2022.

The NHC said that, regardless of development, the system will likely bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

"It does have a lot of wind shear to battle ahead of it," Villanueva said.

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, there have only been five named storms and two hurricanes so far this year.

Typically by this time of the season, there would have already been eight named storms and three hurricanes.

