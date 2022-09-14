Tropical wave with high chance of development heads toward Leeward Islands

South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that could strengthen into a tropical depression over the coming days.

Invest 96L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

Long-range models are unclear whether this will ever be a threat to Florida or the U.S. east coast, but there is plenty of time to watch it. WPTV First Alert meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the system is battling a lot of dry air.

The area of disturbed weather is currently 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles in the western Atlantic Ocean and is moving west-northwest.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will get the name Fiona. The National Hurricane Center said that, regardless of development, the wave will likely bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, there have only been five named storms and two hurricanes so far this year.

Typically by this time of the season, there would have already been eight named storms and three hurricanes.

NHC giving 70% chance of development next 5 days with a strong tropical wave over Central Atlantic in the red shaded area. NO threat of South Florida at this time. This is a good reminder to review your hurricane plans and supplies as we are in peak of hurricane season. #flwx pic.twitter.com/1HlCLi0zTd — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 14, 2022

