West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'

Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.

However, not everyone is benefitting from the growth.

The proposed new tower will possibly go next to a new building that recently opened on Rosemary Avenue.

West Palm Beach lately has become a developer's dream, but for some small businesses that have been here a long time, it could be a nightmare.

John Ries, who owns Hot Pie Pizza on Olive Avenue, remembers when the downtown area wasn't exactly the place to be.

"2006 and 2009, during the real estate crisis, this town was like a desert," Ries said.

Now Ries' location is hot, along with any other available block downtown.

Headlines are calling West Palm Beach "Wall Street South" because many northeast firms are eyeing the city for a warm change. Those big companies include BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.

"It's certainly becoming a lot busier in West Palm Beach," local developer Jeff Greene said. "This market is growing."

Greene has two towers under construction downtown — one residential and one business space.

He also has a private school that he said is near capacity and expanding because of relocated professional families.

"We started this school because we felt our market needed to have a school on par with the finest schools in New York and Boston and Los Angeles," Greene said.

All this fast growth does come at a cost to people like Ries, who says the squeeze of rising rents and pressure to leave is immense.

"It's definitely going to be an enclave for the rich," Ries said. "What built this town and built this country was the middle-class, hardworking people, and now they’re saying, 'Thank you very much, but here's a kick in the butt.'"

The pizza owner is trying to fight to stay where he is but there is pressure already.

There are 1.5 million square feet of office space coming to the area with firms signing long-term leases and even more Wall Street firms eyeing West Palm Beach in the next year.

