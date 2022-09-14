West Palm Beach renter gets air conditioner fixed after contacting Contact 5

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lys Joseph said his family of seven, including his six-year-old granddaughter, were living in their West Palm Beach apartment since Aug. 19 without air conditioning.

He said the unit stopped working and that maintenance crews from the apartment complex couldn't fix it.

“They tell me they can’t find a piece that they need to put in the AC,” said the security guard. “They say anywhere, they can’t find it.”

Lys Joseph wants the AC in his apartment fixed.
Lys Joseph wants the AC in his apartment fixed.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Joseph called Contact 5 to thank us for the story and to say workers from the complex fixed the AC and it is now running.

The Contact 5 investigation found a statewide problem when it comes to providing and fixing air conditioning in a rental unity.

Under Florida landlord-tenant statues, landlords must provide electricity, running water, smoke detectors, trash removal, and even heat, but are not required to provide air conditioning.

