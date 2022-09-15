25 cars targeted after break-ins at West Palm Beach community

Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars.

It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.

Neighbors said they are frustrated not only because they have to pay for the repairs, but they said this crime could have been prevented.

According to West Palm Beach police, 25 cars were targeted Saturday night in the area of 10th Street and Australian Avenue.

Police said the suspects were two teens, both dressed in dark clothing.

One of them was captured on this surveillance video eyeing a pickup truck.

"There was some cash taken from a couple of vehicles," police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "There was some jewelry that was taken and fortunately there were no guns that were taken."

Jazmine, who did not give a last name, lives in the neighborhood.

She said when she woke up the next morning, she found shattered glass in her yard.

"They rambled through the glove box," Jazmine said. "They rambled through the armrest but nothing was stolen."

But her neighbor wasn't so lucky.

"I went to go look at my window and the whole left side of my window, the driver side, was busted out," a victim, who did not give their name, said.

The single mom of four said she's now forced to pay for the repairs after her insurance wouldn't cover it.

"I had the worst day of my life, not just because it's my windows, but because we have to fix it, and it's coming out of our pockets," she said.

Both women are now pushing for more security and lighting in the area to feel safer.

"We haven't had any security. That's one of the questions a lot of us have out here. Where is the security?" Jazmine said.

West Palm Beach police said this incident remains under investigation. Detectives have other surveillance of the suspects that they are reviewing.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you can help in the case.

