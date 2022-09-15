Deputy injured when car crashes into physical therapy center

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At least one person was injured Thursday when a car crashed into a physical therapy center at a Jensen Beach shopping plaza.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at Premier Physical Therapy, located at the Jensen Beach Plaza off Federal Highway.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy who was undergoing physical therapy for an injury suffered while pursuing a suspect was injured in the crash.

A Martin County deputy was being treated at Premier Physical Therapy when a car crashed into the business at the Jensen Beach Plaza, Sept. 15, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla.

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts was the first reporter at the scene. A Hyundai Elantra could be seen inside the business.

The extent of the deputy's injuries was not immediately known.

It's also not immediately known what led to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

