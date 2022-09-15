Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

Nissan says owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs.

Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when a fix is available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Seven forms, likely to strengthen into Fiona
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
‘Rural Lifestyle’ plan passes in Martin County
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

A tentative deal has been reached with union freight train workers and management. (CNN, POOL,...
Rail strike averted with tentative deal
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
LIVE: Biden delivers keynote at United We Stand Summit
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee...
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election