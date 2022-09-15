Fiona expected to curve 'away from the U.S. coastline,' meteorologists say

Tropical Storm Fiona is churning across the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, but long-range models have the system turning toward the north and keeping it east of Florida.

According to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, and is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west at 14 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Fiona, 11 a.m., Sept. 15, 2022.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for parts of the northern Leeward Islands including Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla, as well as Saba and St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin.

The storm is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday night and early Saturday, then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

The NHC said Fiona will likely start to turn toward the west-northwest on Sunday.

"As we head into Monday and Tuesday, it starts to emerge off the coast of Hispaniola," WPTV First Alert meteorologist Kate Wentzel said. "Most of the models have it curving north and away from the U.S. coastline."

Fiona is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, producing isolated flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The storm will likely bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

"The long-range computer models take it just to the east of the Bahamas," WPTV First Alert chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "We'll have to monitor this one, but at this point, it looks like it will stay to the east of our area."

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, there have only been six named storms and two hurricanes so far this year.

