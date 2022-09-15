Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting

A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.

Thomas Vanantwerp was shot Aug. 1 after an altercation at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Holly Picciano confirmed Vanantwerp's death Wednesday evening.

Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, was arrested two days later in connection with the shooting.

Sosnowsky, a former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

He was released from custody Aug. 5 after posting $85,000 bail.

It's unclear if Sosnowsky will face additional charges following Vanantwerp's death.

