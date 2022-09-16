Missing 8-year-old boy found safe in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said Friday evening that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe.

Justin, 8, who attends Northmore Elementary, disappeared from his home earlier in the day.

Patrol officers said they used K-9s and drones to search for the child.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m. However, they did not say where he was found.

Scripps Only Content 2022