Adam Sandler adds second show at Seminole Hard Rock

‘Hustle’ star to travel Sunshine State in November
Adam Sandler, a cast member in the Netflix film "Hustle," poses at the premiere of the film,...
Adam Sandler, a cast member in the Netflix film "Hustle," poses at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Adam Sandler has added a second date to his performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The actor and comedian will now hold two shows at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

Sandler tacked on another day to his scheduled Nov. 9 stop in South Florida, as previously announced. His additional show will be held a day earlier on Nov. 8, according to a Seminole Hard Rock news release.

The "Hustle" star will be "bringing his unique brand of comedy and song" on the road, with five shows in Florida. He'll also perform in Estero, St. Augustine and Tampa.

Tickets went on sale Friday at noon and start at $65.

