Missing 8-year-old boy found safe in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said Friday evening that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe.

Justin Morales, 8, who attends Northmore Elementary, disappeared from his home earlier in the day.

Justin Morales was found safe after he was reported missing on Sept. 16, 2022.

Patrol officers said they used K-9s and drones to search for the child.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the boy was located safely just before 6 p.m. However, they did not say where he was found.

