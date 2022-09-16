Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 cars targeted after break-ins at West Palm Beach community
Tropical Depression Seven forms, likely to strengthen into Fiona
Boil water advisory issued for Palm City after water main break
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate
Queen Elizabeth II & Gerald Ford
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!
This photo provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz. Jr. Dr....
Doctor accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death
Dwyer High School football coaches double as behavioral health specialists