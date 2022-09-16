Student tickets claimed for FAU-UCF football game most in school history

Owls 2-0 at home this season
Florida Atlantic safety Zyon Gilbert, top, defends against UCF running back Otis Anderson (2)...
Florida Atlantic safety Zyon Gilbert, top, defends against UCF running back Otis Anderson (2) on a pass, but is called for interference during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
Students are expected to pack FAU Stadium at Howard Schnellenberger Field for Saturday night’s football game.

Florida Atlantic announced Friday that the student tickets claimed for Saturday's game against Central Florida are the most in school history. An exact amount was not provided.

The Owls (2-1) will host UCF (1-1) for the first time since 2019. They are 0-3 all-time against the Knights.

FAU has had recent success in Boca Raton, winning 12 consecutive games at FAU Stadium from 2019-21, including the 2019 Conference USA title game and 2019 Boca Raton Bowl.

Third-year head coach Willie Taggart won his first eight games at FAU Stadium, but the Owls lost their final two home games to finish on a four-game losing streak.

Now the Owls are trying to start a new streak, having won each of their first two home games of the season.

Admission to FAU home games is free to all students, but they must redeemed through the online student portal.

FAU's on-campus stadium opened in October 2011.

Saturday's game is a "red out," meaning fans are being encouraged to wear red.

