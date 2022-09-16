Tropical Storm Fiona's winds remain at 60 mph

Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen over the northeastern Caribbean today and is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane next week, but most forecast models continue to keep the system well east of Florida.

According to Saturday's 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is located 130 miles southeast of St. Croix, moving west at 13 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The U.S. Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona



Tropical Storm Fiona spaghetti models for Saturday, September 17, 2022, 11 a.m.

"We need to monitor this system. Not need to worry, but just monitor," said WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday into Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon. Fiona is forecast to move across the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Fiona could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Dominican Republic.

The storm will begin turning toward the northwest on Monday.

Tropical Storm Fiona's track as of 11 a.m. Saturday

The latest forecast track has the storm strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday — with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph east of the Bahamas.

Most forecast models keep the system to the east of Florida and many islands in the Bahamas next week.

"As it gets into the open Atlantic, some models want to take it pretty much due north, while others take it further to the west. So that's why we're waiting and we're watching," Wentzel said. "As we head into the next day or two, computer models will come into better agreement."

Fiona is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, producing isolated flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could see 4 to 6 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across eastern Puerto Rico. Eastern Hispaniola could experience 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

If Fiona does strengthen into a hurricane, it will be the third of the season.

