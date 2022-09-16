Tropical Storm Fiona's winds strengthen to 60 mph

Tropical Storm Fiona got a little bit stronger Friday night and is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane next week, but most forecast models continue to keep the system well east of Florida.

According to Friday's 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is located 55 miles west, northwest of Guadeloupe, moving west at 14 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Dominica

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo westward to Barahona

Heavy rains and tropical storm conditions continued Friday night across portions of the northern Leeward Islands.

As of Friday night, all of the spaghetti models have the storm moving well east of Florida.

"We need to monitor this system. Not need to worry, but just monitor," said WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kate Wentzel.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday into Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon. Fiona is forecast to move across the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Fiona could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Dominican Republic.

Fiona will begin turning toward the northwest on Monday.

The latest forecast track has the storm strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday — with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph east of the Bahamas.

Most forecast models keep the system to the east of Florida and many islands in the Bahamas next week.

"As it gets into the open Atlantic, some models want to take it pretty much due north, while others take it further to the west. So that's why we're waiting and we're watching," Wentzel said. "As we head into the next day or two, computer models will come into better agreement."

Fiona is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, producing isolated flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could see 4 to 6 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across eastern Puerto Rico. Eastern Hispaniola could experience 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

If Fiona does strengthen into a hurricane, it will be the third of the season.

