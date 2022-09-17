Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than heroin and morphine.

It’s also linked to nearly 70% of overdoses in the U.S.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is calling it the single deadliest drug threat our country has ever encountered.

A Lake Worth Beach mother lost her daughter, Jenny, to the deadly drug in April 2020.

Karen Esposito-Sherman's photos of her daughter Jenny Esposito, who died from a fentanyl overdose
Karen Esposito-Sherman's photos of her daughter Jenny Esposito, who died from a fentanyl overdose

"They said there was a little trace of cocaine in her system but a whole lot of fentanyl," said Karen Esposito-Sherman. "She had a friend that had turned her on to bad drugs when she was really depressed, and she got hooked on them and scared. That’s not an overdose, that’s murder in my book."

Now, two years later, Esposito-Sherman said the pain never goes away.

"It’s hard to go through something like this, it changes how you view everything," said Esposito-Sherman. "She was my only daughter. We were very close, and she didn’t deserve to die."

On Saturday, a rally was held in Washington D.C. raising awareness of the fentanyl crisis in the nation, in the hopes the Biden administration will do more to stop it.

Karen Esposito-Sherman
Karen Esposito-Sherman

"I think all the kids out there need to know about it," said Esposito-Sherman. "They need to fear it, they need to understand that it’s killing people."

Now Esposito-Sherman’s hope is to continue living in her daughter’s memory.

"Two weeks, as coincidence would have it before Jenny passed away, she put on Facebook, 'I want my legacy to be that I care because I want to help others,' and that’s what I want to do," said Esposito-Sherman.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Child exploitation cases nearly double during COVID-19 pandemic, experts say
Tropical Storm Fiona's winds remain at 60 mph
Immigrants in Florida worried state may not be welcoming place
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
25 cars targeted after break-ins at West Palm Beach community

Latest News

Surfers For Autism hold their last surfing lessons of this season
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
Treasure Coast Food Bank hosts 2nd annual Out Run Hunger 5k