Surfers For Autism hold their last surfing lessons of this season

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County firefighters chapter of Surfers For Autism wrapped up its final “hang 10” this weekend.

Saturday at Pepper Park Beach in Fort Pierce, firefighters and volunteers from St. Lucie County taught children with disabilities how to surf.

The group meets twice a month each summer from May to September.

"They got him right out on the water, they got him surfing, and he just loved it. He just loved it, and that's why we're back this weekend," said Chris Bowden, whose son has a disability.

The head of the group, Lt. Adam Zuccaro, has been with the St. Lucie County Fire District for 25 years and has a 17-year-old son on the autism spectrum.

"We see the same kids every week, throughout the summer. We gain relationships, there's a report, there's a community and they truly learn how to surf. It's all about making them the success of it," said Zuccaro.

For more information visit https://surfersforautism.org/.

