Suspect,18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting earlier this summer that claimed the life of a woman.

Riviera Beach police received a call concerning a vehicle crash on June 28 at about 1:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of Avenue E.

When officers arrived, they found a female driver, Zequi Poole, 42, was shot and later died from her injuries.

Jamanuel Barber was taken into custody on Sept. 13 by the U.S. Marshal's Taskforce and later turned over to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Barber faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the night before the incident, Barber was frustrated that Poole and another person would not give him a ride from his grandmother's residence to another location.

He is being held without bond.

