Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle

A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.

At 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on Woolbright Road in the outside lane of travel, approaching the intersection of Wingfoot Drive.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Jorge M. Castro, 68, was traveling westbound on Woolbright Road in the left-hand turn lane, attempting to make a left turn and travel south on Wingfoot Drive.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, as the Dodge attempted to cross the intersection, Castro's Nissan turned directly into its path and collided with the front of the passenger side of the Challenger.

Castro's Nissan rotated clockwise and traveled southeast, coming to final rest on the southeast corner of the intersection facing west.

The Dodge rotated counterclockwise while rolling over, coming to final rest on its driver's side facing northwest.

Jorge M. Castro was pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The driver of the Dodge suffered minor injuries.

