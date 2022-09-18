Gators, Hurricanes drop in both polls

Florida and Miami both dropped in the rankings Sunday after shaky performances over the weekend.

The Gators (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) dropped two spots to No. 20 in The Associated Press top 25 poll and one spot to No. 22 in the coaches poll after surviving a scare Saturday night at home against South Florida 31-28.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (2-1) fell 12 spots to No. 25 in both polls after being held without a touchdown in a 17-9 loss at then-No. 24 Texas A&M.

The Aggies moved up one spot after rebounding from last weekend's upset loss to Appalachian State.

Washington moved into the polls after beating then-No. 11 Michigan State 39-28. The Huskies are now ranked 18th and 24th, respectively. The Spartans fell out of the rankings after the loss.

Defending national champion Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the country after defeating South Carolina 48-7. The Bulldogs have only allowed 10 points through three games this season.

The rest of the top seven in the AP poll – No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California -- remain unchanged. Kentucky and Oklahoma State flip-flopped at No. 8 and No. 9, while Arkansas rounds out the top 10.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for running room as South Florida defensive end Eddie Kelly (16) looks to stop him during the first half Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida will be tested next weekend when the Gators travel to No. 11 Tennessee (3-0).

Miami is on the road again next weekend at Middle Tennessee.

Florida State fans were likely disappointed to remain outside the top 25 despite being the only 3-0 team in the state. The Seminoles rallied to a 35-31 victory at Louisville on Friday night, despite losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis to an injury.

Scripps Only Content 2022