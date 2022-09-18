Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade.

Deputies and paramedics located a deceased man in the rear of a business.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived and began their investigation.

Detectives said the victim was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of NW Avenue L in Belle Glade.

After the incident, he was picked up by his friends and driven to Rodriguez Food Store, where 911 was called.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

