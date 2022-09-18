Missing and possibly endangered man last seen Friday in Lake Worth Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Ronald Alberto Alean, 24, walked away from his home in the 3900 block of White Birch Drive in Lake Worth Beach on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 4 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ronald suffers from depression, anxiety, and is prescribed medication for schizophrenia/bipolar disorder.

Anyone who comes into contact with him is urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2022